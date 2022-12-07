Matt Hancock announces that he will not stand as a Tory MP in next election

Matt Hancock has announced he will not stand as an MP in the next general election, becoming the latest in a string of MPs to do so.

In a letter to Rishi Sunak, the former health secretary said it has “been an honour to serve in Parliament and represent the people of West Suffolk.”

“I will play my part in the debate about the future of our country and engage with the public in new ways.”

Mr Hancock was stripped of the Conservative whip for going on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!.

