‘National uprising’ if benefits not hiked with inflation, says Gordon Brown

Gordon Brown has said there could be a “national uprising” if Liz Truss’s government fails to increase benefits in line with inflation.

The former Labour prime minister weigh in on the row over the uprating of benefits – an issue which has sparked a Tory backbench revolt and prompted signs of cabinet split.

Mr Brown said it would be “immoral” to make a real-terms cut to benefits, after the cost of living has soared to levels unseen in generations.