‘National uprising’ if benefits not hiked with inflation, says Gordon Brown
Liz Truss would be ‘immoral’ to make poor pay price of economic plan, says former Labour PM
Gordon Brown has said there could be a “national uprising” if Liz Truss’s government fails to increase benefits in line with inflation.
The former Labour prime minister weigh in on the row over the uprating of benefits – an issue which has sparked a Tory backbench revolt and prompted signs of cabinet split.
Mr Brown said it would be “immoral” to make a real-terms cut to benefits, after the cost of living has soared to levels unseen in generations.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies