Backlash as Liz Truss removes ‘women’ from equalities job title and appoints man to role
‘They have restructured the government department and at best downgraded the importance of women’s equalities,’ says Labour MP
Liz Truss’s government has been accused of “erasing women from the equalities agenda” after the word “women” was removed from the title of a ministerial role – and the job given to a man.
Nadhim Zahawi, who served as chancellor between July and September, was appointed equalities minister on Tuesday as part of the new prime minister’s revamped cabinet.
The role was previously titled “women and equalities minister”. The change has led some to suggest that the importance of women’s issues at the Government Equalities Office has been “downgraded”.
