Cost-of-living support needed into 2023 to ‘send clear message’ to Putin, says Nadhim Zahawi
Cost-of-living support from the Government will need to extend into 2023 to help defeat the tactics used by Vladimir Putin, according to the Chancellor.
Nadhim Zahawi said such this approach is needed to send a “very clear message” to Russia’s president that his strategy of weaponising gas supplies is not going to work.
Mr Zahawi said the Treasury was preparing new financial support options for the incoming prime minister, including for households not in receipt of benefits and small businesses being rocked by the spike in energy prices.
