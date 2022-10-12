Liz Truss stands by pledge to scrap no-fault evictions

Liz Truss has promised to stand by a Tory manifesto pledge to scrap so-called “no-fault” evictions.

The prime minister was earlier this week accused of “betraying” renters amid reports the policy could be ditched.

As Ms Truss appeared in the Commons at prime minister’s questions on Wednesday afternoon, Labour MP Graham Stringer rose to tell her that going back on the commitment would be an “act of extreme callousness”.