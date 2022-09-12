Jump to content
Former heads of civil service blast Liz Truss over sacking of Treasury mandarin

Sir Tom Scholar removed after six years shortly after PM’s arrival in office

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
,Adam Forrest
Sunday 11 September 2022 18:51
Comments
<p>Sir Tom Scholar has worked in the civil service for three decades</p>

(PA Archive)

Former heads of the civil service have sharply criticised Liz Truss for sacking her top Treasury official immediately after becoming prime minister.

Lord O’Donnell said that the prime minister’s removal of Sir Tom Scholar as permanent secretary was “no way to earn the respect of the Treasury and the civil service”.

And Lord Butler – who served under Margaret Thatcher, Sir John Major and Sir Tony Blair – said Ms Truss had behaved “improperly” and warned the actions of the new administration could “corrupt” the system.

