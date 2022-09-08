Liz Truss has been accused of making ordinary Britons “foot the bill” for her plan to freeze energy bills, as she ruled out a windfall tax on the oil and gas companies.

In a feisty first exchange at PMQs, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was “extraordinary” that the new Tory prime minister was refusing to ask the fossil fuel giants to pay more during the energy crisis.

“Her first act is to borrow more than is needed because she won’t touch oil and gas profits,” Sir Keir said. “Is she really telling us that she’s going to leave these vast excess profits on the table and make working people foot the bill for decades to come?”