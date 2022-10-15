Pound falls after Liz Truss U-turn, as IFS warns ‘piecemeal’ changes won’t cut it
Sterling dips and cost of government borrowing rises despite PM’s bid to reassure markets
Liz Truss’s bid to calm the markets by sacking her chancellor and U-turning on corporation tax appears to have failed as the pound fell again and the cost of government borrowing rose after her press conference on Friday.
Trading in the pound and gilts – UK government bonds – became more positive early on Friday after reports that parts of the Truss government’s tax-cutting mini-Budget would be scrapped.
But the markets did not react well to the prime minister’s seven-minute appearance at No 10, at which she announced she would let corporation tax rise from 19p to 25p and was replacing Kwasi Kwarteng with Jeremy Hunt.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies