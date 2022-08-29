Priti Patel ‘to be axed from cabinet if Liz Truss becomes prime minister’
Liz Truss will promote loyalists and rising stars such as Kemi Badenoch to her new Cabinet, report suggests
Liz Truss will wield the axe if she becomes prime minister and cull a number of big Tory names from the cabinet – including home secretary Priti Patel, it has been reported.
The Tory leadership favourite will also banish Dominic Raab, the current deputy prime minister, along with health secretary Steve Barclay, George Eustice, the environment secretary, and Mark Spencer, the leader of the House of Commons, according to The Telegraph.
Former chancellor Rishi Sunak, who has been competing with Ms Truss in a bad-tempered rivalry to replace Boris Johnson, will also not be invited into her new cabinet, the newspaper reported.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies