Priti Patel ‘to be axed from cabinet if Liz Truss becomes prime minister’

Liz Truss will wield the axe if she becomes prime minister and cull a number of big Tory names from the cabinet – including home secretary Priti Patel, it has been reported.

The Tory leadership favourite will also banish Dominic Raab, the current deputy prime minister, along with health secretary Steve Barclay, George Eustice, the environment secretary, and Mark Spencer, the leader of the House of Commons, according to The Telegraph.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak, who has been competing with Ms Truss in a bad-tempered rivalry to replace Boris Johnson, will also not be invited into her new cabinet, the newspaper reported.