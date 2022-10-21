Liz Truss in line for £18,000 ‘golden goodbye’ after resignation

Liz Truss would be line for a "golden goodbye" of more than £18,000 if she is forced out of office or resigns under government rules.

All government ministers are entitled to a quarter of their annual salary as a lump sum if they quit or leave office – with no minimum qualifying period in office.

The rule means that if the prime minister is successfully challenged she will be entitled to the cash, even if Tory MPs swiftly decide that appointing her was a mistake.