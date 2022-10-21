How the world reacted to Liz Truss’s resignation as UK PM

Global media has reacted with shock and concern over the dramatic end of Liz Truss’s six-week stint as British prime minister after she resigned for failing to deliver on the mandate for which she was elected.

Editorials called Ms Truss’s 44 days of leadership a “political death spiral” and said there were lessons in it for other domestic governments, while publications in more critical countries pulled no punches over her increasingly chaotic leadership.

The Washington Post, in its editorial titledWhy Liz Truss resigned as U.K. prime minister: A guide to the chaos, said her leadership was a “disastrous series of self-inflicted wounds — which turned into a political death spiral”.