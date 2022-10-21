Liz Truss claims she is ‘not a quitter’ before quitting as PM the next day

Liz Truss assured the House of Commons that she was "not a quitter" just one day before announcing her resignation as leader of the Conservative Party.

The prime minister told the Commons that she was "a fighter and not a quitter" on Wednesday, 19 October, before delivering a speech outside Downing Street on Thursday in which she admitted she "could not deliver the mandate" on which she was elected by the Conservative Party.

Ms Truss's replacement is expected to be chosen within the next week.

Sign up for our newsletters.