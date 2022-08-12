Jump to content
Sunak dodges question over how he could serve in a Truss cabinet after branding tax plans ‘immoral’

Ex-chancellor told a hustings event this week he would accept a job in a Truss government

Ashley Cowburn
Political Correspondent
Friday 12 August 2022 16:06
Comments
(PA)

Rishi Sunak has dodged a question over how he could serve in a Liz Truss cabinet after branding her tax cutting plans “immoral” during heated exchanges in the Tory leadership contest.

With just three weeks remaining until voting in the contest closes, the former chancellor also dismissed Ms Truss’s huge lead in the polls, saying he will fight for every vote “until the last day of the campaign”.

It comes after Mr Sunak told a Conservative hustings event this week he would accept any job in his rival’s top team if the foreign secretary wins the race to succeed Boris Johnson in No 10.

