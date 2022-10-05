Liz Truss ditches Boris Johnson’s obesity strategy by backing 2-for-1 junk food offers
‘I’m not going to tell you how to live your life’, says PM
Liz Truss appeared to ditch Boris Johnson’s approach to the obesity strategy by signalling she will drop plans to ban 2-for-1 junk food offers.
“I’m not interested in how many two for one offers you buy at the supermarket,” said the prime minister during her Tory conference speech, which was interrupted by climate protesters.
In an attack on “virtue signalling” policies, Ms Truss vowed: “I’m not going to tell you want to do, or what to think, or how to live your life.”
