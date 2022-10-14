Liz Truss has refused to apologise for problems created by her economic policies, after U-turning on yet more of her budget.

The prime minister left a planned press conference after just eight minutes and four questions, to shouts of “are you going to apologise?”

She had just dodged a question about whether she should say sorry for the chaos – which has seen interest rates on mortgages and government debt surge, and the Tories’ political fortunes evaporate.