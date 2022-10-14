Liz Truss news - live: Jeremy Hunt appointed chancellor as Kwasi Kwarteng sacked
Move signals major policy shift as PM set to make announcement after days of pressure from backbenchers
Liz Truss has appointed former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt as the new chancellor of the exchequer after she dramatically sacked Kwasi Kwarteng, who paid the price for the chaos unleashed by his mini-Budget.
The appointment of former Conservative leadership contender Jeremy Hunt signals a major shift in policy direction and an attempt to restore stability after weeks of turmoil in the wake of Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget.
The prime minister also sacked Treasury chief secretary Chris Philp.
At a press conference in Downing Street soon, she is expected to announce major changes to his £43 billion tax giveaway amid growing distrust in her economic and political credibility.
Mr Kwarteng’s £43 billion tax giveaway on the public finances caused weeks of turbulance in the markets and sent the pound into freefall.
The then-chancellor cut short his attendance at the International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting in Washington to be told of his fate in a brief meeting with the Prime Minister.
On Thursday, Mr Kwarteng had assured reporters that he was “100 per cent” going to be continuing in the job.
The government was under pressure to perform a U-turn on the mini-Budget measures today to avoid fresh market panic on the day the Bank of England ends its bond-purchasing scheme.
The two ideological soulmates have been close allies since entering the Commons in 2010.
But dismissing her chancellor might not save Truss’s skin, if Tory MPs judge he should not be made the scapegoat for implementing the policies on which she won the Tory leadership, writes Andrew Grice:
Hunt move is bid to shore up support for Truss
More on Jeremy Hunt and Chris Philp moves by Adam Forrest:
Treasury chief secretary Chris Philp sacked
The prime minister has sacked Treasury chief secretary Chris Philp, who was widely mocked last month forclaiming the tax-slashing mini-Budget had pushed up the value of the pound – moments before it plunged to a 37-year low.
Ms Truss has appointed him Paymaster General, so he swaps jobs with Edward Argar, who becomes Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Downing Street said.
Jeremy Hunt appointed new chancellor
Former foreign secretary and Conservative leadership contender Jeremy Hunt has been appointed chancellor, Downing Street said.
Unrepentant Kwarteng urges Truss to continue with their free-market agenda
An unrepentant Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed his departure as chancellor in a letter which defended his radical growth agenda – and insisted it was one which he shares with Liz Truss.
Mr Kwarteng signalled that he will not attempt to bring the prime minister down in response to his humiliating dismissal after just 38 days in the job, promising that he will support Ms Truss from the backbenches and telling her: “Your success is this country’s success and I wish you well.”
But he made clear that he expects her to press on with the agenda of free-market reforms which they had agreed in the hope it will deliver a boost to GDP growth and bring taxes down from a 70-year high.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports:
Opinion: Truss is driving straight into a wall
“When you somehow contrive to create a situation in which the only hope you give people is the hope of a U-turn, that is, quite literally the end of the road.” Written before the chancellor was sacked, but still pertinent from Tom Peck:
Truss press conference at 2.30pm
The Prime Minister’s press conference will be at 2.30pm, No 10 says.
Damage is not undone, says Labour
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Changing the chancellor doesn’t undo the damage that’s already been done.
“It was a crisis made in Downing Street. Liz Truss and the Conservatives crashed the economy, causing mortgages to skyrocket, and has undermined Britain’s standing on the world stage.
“We don’t just need a change in chancellor, we need a change in government. Only Labour offers the leadership and ideas Britain needs to secure the economy and get out of this mess.”
She tweeted that the crisis would not be forgiven or forgotten.
Watch: Kwarteng leaves No 10 after sacking
Bank governor responsible for U-turn, says ex-Treasury chief
A former top civil servant at the Treasury says Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey was responsible for a major change in course from Liz Truss.
“All credit to Bailey of the Bank (Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey) whose Friday deadline has forced the government to adopt a more orthodox economic policy and thus restore order to the markets,” Nick MacPherson tweeted.
