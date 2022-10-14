Jump to content

Liveupdated1665753563

Liz Truss news - live: Jeremy Hunt appointed chancellor as Kwasi Kwarteng sacked

Move signals major policy shift as PM set to make announcement after days of pressure from backbenchers

Namita Singh,Emily Atkinson,Jane Dalton
Friday 14 October 2022 14:19
Kwasi Kwarteng refuses to comment on possible corporation tax U-turn

Liz Truss has appointed former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt as the new chancellor of the exchequer after she dramatically sacked Kwasi Kwarteng, who paid the price for the chaos unleashed by his mini-Budget.

The appointment of former Conservative leadership contender Jeremy Hunt signals a major shift in policy direction and an attempt to restore stability after weeks of turmoil in the wake of Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

The prime minister also sacked Treasury chief secretary Chris Philp.

At a press conference in Downing Street soon, she is expected to announce major changes to his £43 billion tax giveaway amid growing distrust in her economic and political credibility.

Mr Kwarteng’s £43 billion tax giveaway on the public finances caused weeks of turbulance in the markets and sent the pound into freefall.

The then-chancellor cut short his attendance at the International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting in Washington to be told of his fate in a brief meeting with the Prime Minister.

On Thursday, Mr Kwarteng had assured reporters that he was “100 per cent” going to be continuing in the job.

The government was under pressure to perform a U-turn on the mini-Budget measures today to avoid fresh market panic on the day the Bank of England ends its bond-purchasing scheme.

1665753563

Opinion: Kwarteng discovers that friendships don’t count in politics

The two ideological soulmates have been close allies since entering the Commons in 2010.

But dismissing her chancellor might not save Truss’s skin, if Tory MPs judge he should not be made the scapegoat for implementing the policies on which she won the Tory leadership, writes Andrew Grice:

Kwasi Kwarteng has discovered that friendships don’t count in politics | Andrew Grice

It is a remarkably quick end to a partnership between a pair who vowed to always be ‘in lockstep’, writes Andrew Grice

Jane Dalton14 October 2022 14:19
1665752999

Hunt move is bid to shore up support for Truss

More on Jeremy Hunt and Chris Philp moves by Adam Forrest:

Jeremy Hunt named as new chancellor by Liz Truss

Tory moderate replaces Kwasi Kwarteng in bid to shore up support from MPs

Jane Dalton14 October 2022 14:09
1665752798

Treasury chief secretary Chris Philp sacked

The prime minister has sacked Treasury chief secretary Chris Philp, who was widely mocked last month forclaiming the tax-slashing mini-Budget had pushed up the value of the pound – moments before it plunged to a 37-year low.

Ms Truss has appointed him Paymaster General, so he swaps jobs with Edward Argar, who becomes Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Downing Street said.

Jane Dalton14 October 2022 14:06
1665752304

Jeremy Hunt appointed new chancellor

Former foreign secretary and Conservative leadership contender Jeremy Hunt has been appointed chancellor, Downing Street said.

Jane Dalton14 October 2022 13:58
1665752005

Unrepentant Kwarteng urges Truss to continue with their free-market agenda

An unrepentant Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed his departure as chancellor in a letter which defended his radical growth agenda – and insisted it was one which he shares with Liz Truss.

Mr Kwarteng signalled that he will not attempt to bring the prime minister down in response to his humiliating dismissal after just 38 days in the job, promising that he will support Ms Truss from the backbenches and telling her: “Your success is this country’s success and I wish you well.”

But he made clear that he expects her to press on with the agenda of free-market reforms which they had agreed in the hope it will deliver a boost to GDP growth and bring taxes down from a 70-year high.

Our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports:

Unrepentant Kwarteng urges Truss to continue with their free-market agenda

‘Your success is this country’s success and I wish you well’: Ex-chancellor promises support to PM

Emily Atkinson14 October 2022 13:53
1665751538

Opinion: Truss is driving straight into a wall

“When you somehow contrive to create a situation in which the only hope you give people is the hope of a U-turn, that is, quite literally the end of the road.” Written before the chancellor was sacked, but still pertinent from Tom Peck:

Truss thinks she’s making U-turns – but she’s driving into a wall | Tom Peck

When you somehow contrive to create a situation in which the only hope you give people is the hope of a U-turn, that is, quite literally the end of the road, writes Tom Peck

Jane Dalton14 October 2022 13:45
1665750643

Truss press conference at 2.30pm

The Prime Minister’s press conference will be at 2.30pm, No 10 says.

Jane Dalton14 October 2022 13:30
1665750511

Damage is not undone, says Labour

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Changing the chancellor doesn’t undo the damage that’s already been done.

“It was a crisis made in Downing Street. Liz Truss and the Conservatives crashed the economy, causing mortgages to skyrocket, and has undermined Britain’s standing on the world stage.

“We don’t just need a change in chancellor, we need a change in government. Only Labour offers the leadership and ideas Britain needs to secure the economy and get out of this mess.”

She tweeted that the crisis would not be forgiven or forgotten.

Jane Dalton14 October 2022 13:28
1665750052

Watch: Kwarteng leaves No 10 after sacking

Kwasi Kwarteng leaves Downing Street after being sacked as chancellor
Jane Dalton14 October 2022 13:20
1665749963

Bank governor responsible for U-turn, says ex-Treasury chief

A former top civil servant at the Treasury says Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey was responsible for a major change in course from Liz Truss.

“All credit to Bailey of the Bank (Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey) whose Friday deadline has forced the government to adopt a more orthodox economic policy and thus restore order to the markets,” Nick MacPherson tweeted.

Jane Dalton14 October 2022 13:19

