Liz Truss has appointed former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt as the new chancellor of the exchequer after she dramatically sacked Kwasi Kwarteng, who paid the price for the chaos unleashed by his mini-Budget.

The appointment of former Conservative leadership contender Jeremy Hunt signals a major shift in policy direction and an attempt to restore stability after weeks of turmoil in the wake of Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

The prime minister also sacked Treasury chief secretary Chris Philp.

At a press conference in Downing Street soon, she is expected to announce major changes to his £43 billion tax giveaway amid growing distrust in her economic and political credibility.

Mr Kwarteng’s £43 billion tax giveaway on the public finances caused weeks of turbulance in the markets and sent the pound into freefall.

The then-chancellor cut short his attendance at the International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting in Washington to be told of his fate in a brief meeting with the Prime Minister.

On Thursday, Mr Kwarteng had assured reporters that he was “100 per cent” going to be continuing in the job.

The government was under pressure to perform a U-turn on the mini-Budget measures today to avoid fresh market panic on the day the Bank of England ends its bond-purchasing scheme.