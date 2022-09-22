Liz Truss has told US multinational corporations that her plan for imminent tax cuts is “just the start” of a long-term plan to simply Britain’s taxes as she tries to lure investment.

The prime minister told bosses of firms including Google, Microsoft and JPMorgan Chase that she wants “lower, simpler taxes” to attract businesses to the UK during a speech in New York on Wednesday.

Ms Truss also said Britain still has a significant number of people who are “economically inactive” following the Covid crisis – vowing that her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget would “encourage more people to go into work”.