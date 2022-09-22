Liz Truss tells US corporate giants her tax cuts ‘just the start’, despite warnings of unsustainable debt
PM promises ‘lower, simpler taxes’ – despite new warning UK public finances on ‘unsustainable path’
Liz Truss has told US multinational corporations that her plan for imminent tax cuts is “just the start” of a long-term plan to simply Britain’s taxes as she tries to lure investment.
The prime minister told bosses of firms including Google, Microsoft and JPMorgan Chase that she wants “lower, simpler taxes” to attract businesses to the UK during a speech in New York on Wednesday.
Ms Truss also said Britain still has a significant number of people who are “economically inactive” following the Covid crisis – vowing that her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget would “encourage more people to go into work”.
