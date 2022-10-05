Liz Truss refuses to rule out more U-turns as rebellion over benefits cuts grows

Liz Truss has sidestepped questions about further U-turns as she faces a growing rebellion within her own party against potential benefits cuts.

Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt broke ranks to call for payments to rise in line with soaring inflation as backbenchers warned the PM that she would struggle to get anything less through parliament.

Unlike the previous government, Ms Truss has refused to confirm her plan for benefits, meaning some of the poorest households could face a real-terms cut in their income.