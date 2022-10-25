Liz Truss doubles down on disastrous ‘growth’ plan in farewell speech

An unrepentant Liz Truss has delivered her final speech at No 10 after just 49 days in office, urging her successor Rishi Sunak not to ditch her dream of low taxes and growth.

In a short speech, the outgoing prime minister stuck to the message of her premiership – before being driven away from No 10.

“We simply cannot afford to be a low-growth country where the government takes up an increasing share of our national wealth,” she told her party.