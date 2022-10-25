Jump to content

Liz Truss doubles down on disastrous ‘growth’ plan in farewell speech

No contrition from outgoing prime minister – despite failure of 49-day premiership which crashed the economy and shredded public trust

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Tuesday 25 October 2022 17:18
Liz Truss bids farewell to Downing Street in final speech as prime minister

An unrepentant Liz Truss has delivered her final speech at No 10 after just 49 days in office, urging her successor Rishi Sunak not to ditch her dream of low taxes and growth.

In a short speech, the outgoing prime minister stuck to the message of her premiership – before being driven away from No 10.

“We simply cannot afford to be a low-growth country where the government takes up an increasing share of our national wealth,” she told her party.

