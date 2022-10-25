Rishi Sunak - live: New PM to address nation after replacing Liz Truss in No 10
Sunak chosen unopposed after rivals Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson dropped out of race
Rishi Sunak to be the next prime minister, 1922 Committee announces
Rishi Sunak will be appointed as the country’s next prime minister by the King today becoming the third Tory leader in less than three months.
The former chancellor has won an accelerated Tory leadership contest after rivals Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson dropped out of the race to replace Liz Truss at No 10.
The handover of power will begin this morning after Ms Truss chairs her final cabinet meeting at 9am. In office for only six weeks, she will then give a farewell speech at Downing Street before tendering her resignation to King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.
The King will then meet the newest Tory leader and invite him to form a government.
Mr Sunak, 42, is expected to address the nation as he takes office as the country’s youngest prime minister in more than 200 years.
Also the country’s first leader of Asian heritage and its first Hindu prime minister, Mr Sunak has said he will look to build a cabinet drawing on “all the talents” in the party as well as the political return of the “adults”, reported Bloomberg citing sources.
Joe Biden: Rishi Sunak’s rise to become PM is ‘groundbreaking milestone'
It is a “groundbreaking milestone” that Rishi Sunak will become the UK’s next prime minister, US President Joe Biden has said as he marked Diwali.
Mr Biden said at an event in Washington on Monday evening “it matters” that for the first time a person of colour, who is also the child of Indian immigrants, could rise to the highest political office in the country.
“And whether it’s the United Kingdom, where just today, we’ve got news that Rishi Sunak is now the prime minister. As my brother would say, ‘go figure’,” Mr Biden said.
“And the Conservative Party, expected to become the Prime Minister, I think, tomorrow when he goes to see the King.
“Pretty astounding. A groundbreaking milestone. And it matters, it matters.”
Prospect of general election ‘looks less likely’, says McFadden
Pat McFadden, Labour’s shadow chief secretary to the treasury, has acknowledged the prospect of a general election now “looks less likely”.
The party has been calling for the question to be put back to the country as the Tories have changed their leader twice since they won a mandate to lead in 2019.
But Mr McFadden said Rishi Sunak, who will be appointed prime minister on Tuesday, appears to have “ruled it out”.
He told BBC Breakfast: “Given the parliamentary arithmetic - the Conservative Party has got a big majority - the only way a general election can happen, really, is if they agree to hold one. So, that looks less likely today.”
He said such a vote would be preferable to “a game of musical chairs at the top of the Conservative Party”.
PA
Sunak’s premiership ‘big and positive milestone’, says shadow treasury minister
Shadow treasury minister Pat McFadden said it was a “big and positive milestone” for the country to have its first prime minister of British-Asian origin.
He said he thinks people will recognise that for “the important moment it is”.
But when it comes to politics, he said: “Things are a bit different.”
He told BBC Breakfast: “Looking at the newspaper headlines this morning, it seems to be mostly about uniting the Conservative Party.
“But I think the country has got to come first here, and stability for the country. And it’s actually the Conservative Party that’s brought us all that instability and chaos in the first place.
“So on one level, I congratulate him, I think it’s a big moment for the country, but I think that the party that he represents is now part of the problem, not part of the solution.”
PA
What will Sunak’s premiership mean for immigration and asylum policies?
Rishi Sunak has a political and professional background almost exclusively in business and finance.
But he made what he called his “plan for illegal immigration” core to his first run to become prime minister in the summer and has suggested no deviation from the ideas.
Hinting at economically driven policy, Sunak issued a written proposal saying he would make “aid, trade, and visas conditional” on countries’ willingness to accept returned asylum seekers and foreign offenders.
But the new Conservative Party leader will find his vow that Channel migrant crossings ‘will stop’ hard to keep, writes Lizzie Dearden.
What will Rishi Sunak becoming the new PM mean for immigration and asylum policies?
The new Conservative Party leader will find his vow that Channel migrant crossings ‘will stop’ hard to keep, writes Lizzie Dearden
‘Indian son rises over the empire’: Incoming PM Sunak makes headlines in New Delhi
Rishi Sunak’s elevation as British prime minister has made headlines in India, with pundits there claiming his success has made history “come full circle”.
The former chancellor, who won the latest Tory leadership race on Monday, is the first person of Asian origin to become UK prime minister, just as Hindus across the world celebrate Diwali.
Broadcaster NDTV was unrestrained in its joy of Mr Sunak’s elevation.
“Desi (local) boy makes it to 10 Downing Street”, its captions read as they reported on the latest dramatic developments in British politics.
It also headlined its main story on Mr Sunak: “India son rises over the empire. History comes full circle in Britain.”
My colleague Emily Atkinson reports:
‘Indian son rises over the empire’: PM Sunak makes history and headlines in Delhi
He is the first non-white British prime minister
Explainer: Why the British public is not choosing its leader
Observers of British politics can be forgiven for scratching their heads in recent weeks as they watch the country reel through prime ministers without holding an election.
While the opposition Labour Party is demanding an election, the governing Conservatives have just chosen another leader from within their own ranks — Rishi Sunak, the third prime minister since September. They have the right to do so because of the way Britain’s parliamentary democracy works.
Read the report to better understand the principles dictating the transition of power in the UK:
EXPLAINER: Why the British public is not choosing its leader
Observers of British politics can be forgiven for scratching their heads in recent weeks as they watch the country reel through a succession of prime ministers without holding an election
Rishi Sunak under fire for leaving public in dark about his plans for No 10
Rishi Sunak will become the UK’s third prime minister in just seven weeks in a remarkable comeback, but left the public in the dark about his rescue plan for the economic crisis he inherits.
After seeing off the challenge of Penny Mordaunt, the former chancellor – who made no speeches during the campaign – promised to lead with “integrity and humility”, but spoke for just 83 seconds and took no questions.
Mr Sunak is set to press ahead with next Monday’s de-facto Budget, when huge spending cuts and tax hikes are certain, prompting opposition parties to attack his failure to explain his blueprint for power.
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick reports:
Rishi Sunak under fire for leaving public in dark about his plans for No 10
Incoming PM promises to lead with ‘integrity and humility’ – but speaks for just 83 seconds and takes no questions
Rishi Sunak’s rise to become PM is ‘groundbreaking milestone’, says Joe Biden
It is a “groundbreaking milestone” that Rishi Sunak will become the UK’s next prime minister, US president Joe Biden has said as he marked Diwali.
Mr Biden said at an event in Washington on Monday evening “it matters” that for the first time a person of colour, who is also the child of Indian immigrants, will rise to the highest political office in the country.
“And whether it’s the United Kingdom, where just today, we’ve got news that Rishi Sunak is now the prime minister. As my brother would say, ‘go figure’,” Mr Biden said.
“And the Conservative Party, expected to become the prime minister, I think, tomorrow when he goes to see the King.
“Pretty astounding. A groundbreaking milestone. And it matters, it matters.”
Read more in this report:
Joe Biden: Rishi Sunak’s rise to become next PM is ‘groundbreaking milestone’
Mr Sunak won the Tory leadership contest without a vote being cast after rivals Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson dropped out.
Rishi Sunak faces a terrible in-tray as he becomes prime minister
Rishi Sunak now faces a substantially worse set of challenges than he would have done if he had won the summer leadership contest in the first place.
On top of the global and political challenges, he needs to clean up the political mess left by the brief but disastrous premiership of Liz Truss, starting with a likely “Rishuffle” of some government roles.
He has very little time and there are banana skins everywhere, writes Alastair Jamieson:
Politics Explained: Rishi Sunak faces a terrible in-tray as he becomes prime minister
From Northern Ireland to the Budget, there are banana skins everywhere for the new PM, writes Alastair Jamieson
Businesses call on Rishi Sunak to ‘end uncertainty’ amid market rally as he is crowned PM
The financial markets have welcomed the news that Rishi Sunak will become the new prime minister – but business leaders called on him to end recent “political and economic uncertainty”.
The uncertainty was caused by his predecessor Liz Truss’s mini-Budget, which she sacked former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng over before she eventually resigned herself after just 45 days in Downing Street.
It was announced that Mr Sunak had won the Tory leadership contest on Monday afternoon. My colleague Lamiat Sabin reports on how the market responded to the changes at No 10:
Businesses call on Sunak to ‘end uncertainty’ amid market rally as he’s crowned PM
Former chancellor will have to ‘work hard to restore credibility’, economists warn
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies