Rishi Sunak will be appointed as the country’s next prime minister by the King today becoming the third Tory leader in less than three months.

The former chancellor has won an accelerated Tory leadership contest after rivals Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson dropped out of the race to replace Liz Truss at No 10.

The handover of power will begin this morning after Ms Truss chairs her final cabinet meeting at 9am. In office for only six weeks, she will then give a farewell speech at Downing Street before tendering her resignation to King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

The King will then meet the newest Tory leader and invite him to form a government.

Mr Sunak, 42, is expected to address the nation as he takes office as the country’s youngest prime minister in more than 200 years.

Also the country’s first leader of Asian heritage and its first Hindu prime minister, Mr Sunak has said he will look to build a cabinet drawing on “all the talents” in the party as well as the political return of the “adults”, reported Bloomberg citing sources.