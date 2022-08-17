Liz Truss is sparking a fresh legal clash with the EU, accusing it of a “clear breach” of the Brexit deal by shutting the UK out of crucial science research programmes.

The foreign secretary has launched dispute proceedings over the exclusion from the schemes, which Brussels has linked to UK threats to tear up the Northern Ireland protocol.

A letter has been delivered to the European Commission by the UK’s ambassador to the EU, in a move that could lead to direct legal action if the dispute is not resolved.