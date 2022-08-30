‘Too busy’: Liz Truss cancels only TV interview of Tory leadership race

Liz Truss has cancelled her only TV interview of the Tory leadership campaign, claiming she is too busy – raising fresh questions about her willingness to face scrutiny.

The favourite to be the next prime minister was due to be quizzed by the BBC’s Nick Robinson on Tuesday evening, but has pulled out because she can “no longer spare the time”.

The decision comes after Ms Truss’s economic plans were strongly criticised by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), which warned massive unfunded tax cuts would “crash the public finances”.