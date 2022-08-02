Liz Truss has insisted there will be no second referendum on Scottish independence “on my watch” if she wins the contest to replace Boris Johnson in No 10.

The Tory leadership contender stressed that any vote would “need to be authorised by the Westminster parliament”, adding: “If I become prime minister, I would not grant that authority”.

Her comments come after Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon, however, unveiled proposals last month to hold a referendum on Scottish independence on 19 October, 2023.