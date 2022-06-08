More passengers on London Underground than before pandemic for first time

Passengers are slowly coming back to rail and Tube networks

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Wednesday 08 June 2022 18:47
Comments
<p>Trains parked at the London Underground Stratford Market Depot (Stefan Rousseau/PA)</p>

Trains parked at the London Underground Stratford Market Depot (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

(PA Wire)

London Underground passenger numbers recovered to their pre-pandemic levels for the first time since March 2020 over the Jubilee bank holiday, figures show.

The new numbers released by the Department for Transport on Wednesday show passenger levels on the Tube were at 118 per cent of the same level last year on Thursday, and 108 per cent on Friday.

The passenger increase was apparently driven by Jubilee celebrations and marks the first time ridership has passed 2020 levels on any given day – a major milestone.

