Older adults at greater risk of developing long Covid, study suggests

One in four people aged 65 and over develop long-term symptoms after an infection, according to US-based research

Samuel Lovett
Senior News Correspondent
Thursday 26 May 2022 18:27
<p>Nancy Rose, who contracted Covid-19 in 2021 and continues to exhibit long-term symptoms </p>

Nancy Rose, who contracted Covid-19 in 2021 and continues to exhibit long-term symptoms

(AP)

Older adults are more at risk of developing long Covid after being infected, a new study suggests.

The research, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows that one in five people aged 18 to 64 suffered long-lasting symptoms following an infection, compared to one in four people aged 65 and over.

The study was based on medical records for almost two million US adults, 353,000 of whom caught coronavirus. Patients were tracked for up to a year to determine whether they developed any of 26 health conditions that have been attributed to long Covid.

