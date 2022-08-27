Macron hits back at Truss over comment ‘jury out’ on whether he is a friend or foe

The president of France has hit back at Liz Truss after the Tory leadership frontrunner said the jury was out on whether he was a friend or a foe.

Emmanuel Macron described Britain as an ally and said its people would always be friends of France, despite the occasional errors made by its leaders.

“Britain is a friend of France, I don’t doubt that for a second,” he said when asked about the remarks by Ms Truss, who is widely expected to become Britain’s next prime minister.