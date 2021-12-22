Returning large grazing mammals to tundra environments may not have a significant impact on landscapes and the environment, new research suggests.

A study looking at the demise of large animals following the end of the ice age, indicates that the warming climate allowed the expansion of some plant species, which ultimately resulted in the loss of iconic mammal species, rather than the other way round.

The researchers said their findings have “major implications” for proposals to prevent soils in the Arctic from thawing by reintroducing animals such as bison and horses.