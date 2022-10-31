‘Dog whistle politics’: Tory MP accuses Home Office of ‘deliberate’ decision to allow asylum centre crisis
Roger Gale suggests ministers want UK to be unattractive destination for refugees – leading to Kent site becoming ‘overwhelmed’
The desperate conditions at a Kent asylum seeker centre were caused by a “deliberate” government decision not to find hotel space, a Conservative MP has alleged.
Roger Gale accused his own government of “dog whistle politics”, suggesting the Home Office saw an opportunity to make the UK look like an unattractive destination for refugees.
Around 4,000 asylum seekers are now crammed into the site at Manston – which is designed for 1,600 people – in dire living conditions, with outbreaks of diseases including diphtheria and MSRA.
