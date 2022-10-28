A powerful Commons committee will investigate claims Rishi Sunak overruled the security fears of the cabinet secretary when he reappointed Suella Braverman, The Independent has learned.

The public administration and constitutional affairs committee is poised to write to the Cabinet Office to establish if a warning was spurned before the home secretary was given her job back – despite her breach of the ministerial code.

It could even launch a full inquiry, it is understood, raising the prospect of public hearings to get to the truth behind the controversy that has rocked Mr Sunak’s first days in power.