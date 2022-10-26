Rishi Sunak refuses to deny officials raised fears about Suella Braverman return
Keir Starmer accuses PM of doing ‘grubby deal’ to secure Tory leadership
Rishi Sunak has refused to deny that top government officials raised concerns about the return of Suella Braverman as home secretary only six days after her sacking over a security breach.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer challenged the new prime minister about his most controversial cabinet appointment during their first clash at PMQs.
Accusing Mr Sunak of doing a “grubby deal” with Ms Braverman to back his leadership bid, Sir Keir asked whether officials had “raised concerns about her reappointment”.
Mr Sunak refused to deny concerns had been raised, saying Ms Braverman had admitted she had made an “error of judgement” by sending sensitive documents from her personal email account.
“The home secretary made an error of judgement but she recognised that,” the new PM told the Commons. “She raised the matter and she accepted her mistake.”
Mr Sunak added: “And that’s why I was delighted to welcome her back into a united cabinet that brings experience and stability to the heart of government.”
In a feisty exchange, Sir Keir said Ms Braverman had been sacked by Liz Truss last week for “deliberately pinging around sensitive Home Office documents from her personal account”.
After Mr Sunak refused to say whether officials had raised concerns, the Labour leader said: “I listened carefully, that was clearly not a no.
“We can all see what’s happened here – he’s so weak, he’s done a grubby deal trading national security because he was scared to lose another leadership election. There’s a new Tory at the top but as always with them, party first, country second.”
Cabinet secretary Simon Case, the nation’s most senior civil servant, is reportedly “livid” over her swift return and “very concerned” about the breach.
Ms Truss forced Ms Braverman out after she breached the ministerial code by sending an official government document to a Tory backbencher from a personal email.
Ms Braverman admitted she made a “mistake” which she described as a “technical infringement” of the rules.
But questions remain about why she sent the document to fellow right-wing MP Sir John Hayes and how she accidentally copied in an aide to another MP, who sounded the alarm.
Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats raised “national security” concerns and demanded a Cabinet Office investigation on Wednesday after the new prime minister handed her a top role.
SNP leader Ian Blackford accused Mr Sunak of doing a “sleazy backroom deal” with Braverman at the weekend to help “shore up” right-wing support for his bid to Ms Truss.
More follows…
