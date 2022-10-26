Rishi Sunak brings back fracking ban lifted by Liz Truss
Rishi Sunak has reimposed the ban on fracking controversially lifted by Liz Truss, in his first major shift away from her policy agenda.
“I stand by the manifesto on that,” the new prime minister told MPs in the Commons – referring to the 2019 moratorium on drilling for shale gas.
However, Mr Sunak hinted he would also bring back the effective ban on onshore wind farms, which is predecessor also planned to remove to boost the UK’s energy supplies.
He also failed to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation – rather than much-lower wages – in the ‘budget’ now delayed to 17 November.
The moves came as the prime minister refused to deny that his officials have raised fears about the controversial return of scandal-hit Suella Braverman to the cabinet.
Asked whether he will cooperate fully with the contempt inquiry into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament over No 10 parties, Mr Sunak replied: “Of course.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies