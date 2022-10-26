Jump to content

Rishi Sunak brings back fracking ban lifted by Liz Truss

Wednesday 26 October 2022 12:39
Comments
Starmer says Sunak was 'trounced' by Truss, who was beaten by lettuce

Rishi Sunak has reimposed the ban on fracking controversially lifted by Liz Truss, in his first major shift away from her policy agenda.

“I stand by the manifesto on that,” the new prime minister told MPs in the Commons – referring to the 2019 moratorium on drilling for shale gas.

However, Mr Sunak hinted he would also bring back the effective ban on onshore wind farms, which is predecessor also planned to remove to boost the UK’s energy supplies.

He also failed to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation – rather than much-lower wages – in the ‘budget’ now delayed to 17 November.

The moves came as the prime minister refused to deny that his officials have raised fears about the controversial return of scandal-hit Suella Braverman to the cabinet.

Asked whether he will cooperate fully with the contempt inquiry into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament over No 10 parties, Mr Sunak replied: “Of course.”

