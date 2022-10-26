Rishi Sunak brings back fracking ban lifted by Liz Truss

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak has reimposed the ban on fracking controversially lifted by Liz Truss, in his first major shift away from her policy agenda.

“I stand by the manifesto on that,” the new prime minister told MPs in the Commons – referring to the 2019 moratorium on drilling for shale gas.

However, Mr Sunak hinted he would also bring back the effective ban on onshore wind farms, which is predecessor also planned to remove to boost the UK’s energy supplies.

He also failed to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation – rather than much-lower wages – in the ‘budget’ now delayed to 17 November.

The moves came as the prime minister refused to deny that his officials have raised fears about the controversial return of scandal-hit Suella Braverman to the cabinet.

Asked whether he will cooperate fully with the contempt inquiry into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament over No 10 parties, Mr Sunak replied: “Of course.”