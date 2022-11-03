The Home Office told a charity it made a “massive error” by dumping asylum seekers from the Manston processing centre dumped at London’s Victoria station without accommodation.

A group of 11 men were driven to Kent on Tuesday as part of a larger group and left at the station, accordingt to the Under One Sky homelessness charity.

Danial Abbas, from the charity, said the men from Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq were “highly distressed, disorientated” and left with “nowhere to go”.