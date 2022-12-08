Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the Tory MP who criticised England star Marcus Rashford over his campaigning work on food poverty can “f*** off”.

Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke apologised last year after suggesting the Manchester United player should have spent more time “perfecting his game” rather than “playing politics”.

The tweet came after Rashford – who has urged the government to expand free school meals – missed a penalty in the Euro 2020 final.