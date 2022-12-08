Tory MP who attacked Marcus Rashford can ‘f*** off’, says Labour’s Rachel Reeves
Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke had accused England star of ‘playing politics’
Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the Tory MP who criticised England star Marcus Rashford over his campaigning work on food poverty can “f*** off”.
Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke apologised last year after suggesting the Manchester United player should have spent more time “perfecting his game” rather than “playing politics”.
The tweet came after Rashford – who has urged the government to expand free school meals – missed a penalty in the Euro 2020 final.
