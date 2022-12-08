Jump to content

Tory MP who attacked Marcus Rashford can ‘f*** off’, says Labour’s Rachel Reeves

Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke had accused England star of ‘playing politics’

Adam Forrest
Wednesday 07 December 2022 15:06
Tories are used to Marcus Rashford 'running rings around them’, says MP

Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the Tory MP who criticised England star Marcus Rashford over his campaigning work on food poverty can “f*** off”.

Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke apologised last year after suggesting the Manchester United player should have spent more time “perfecting his game” rather than “playing politics”.

The tweet came after Rashford – who has urged the government to expand free school meals – missed a penalty in the Euro 2020 final.

