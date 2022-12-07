✕ Close Mark Harper trying to 'encourage' deal to avoid rail strikes

Striking workers are in the “fight for their lives for the very NHS itself,” a union leader has said after further Christmas walkouts were announced.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “These strikes are a stark warning - our members are taking a stand to save our NHS from this government.

“Patients’ lives are already at risk but this government is sitting on the sidelines, dodging its responsibility to sort out the crisis that it has created.

Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS staff are to strike on December 21 in a dispute over pay, unions have said.

The GMB, Unison and Unite unions are co-ordinating industrial action across England and Wales after accusing the government of ignoring pleas for a decent wage rise.

Unison said its strike, involving paramedics, emergency care assistants, ambulance technicians and other 999 crew members, will run from noon to midnight.