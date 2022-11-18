✕ Close Autumn Budget: Key points from chancellor's statement

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has defended his autumn statement and denied that he is deferring difficult decisions, with many of the harshest cuts not due to come into effect until after the next general election.

“I think that a Conservative chancellor who stands up in the Commons and announced £25 billion of tax rises, I don’t think anyone would say that is deferring a horrible decision,” he said on ITV’s Peston programme.

In an interview with BBC’s political editor Chris Mason he said his plan would bring down inflation.

“These are real challenges for families up and down the country,” he said.

“I’m not pretending these aren’t going to be difficult times, but there’s a plan, there’s hope - and if we follow this plan, if we stick with it, we can get through to the other side.”

Former cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg was among those within Mr Hunt’s party who criticised the statement, accusing the chancellor of taking the “easy option” of putting up taxes.

Mr Hunt set out plans for almost £25bn in tax increases and more than £30bn in spending cuts by 2027-28