Strike news – live: Airport and border force strike adds to Christmas travel chaos
Union admits customs and border force plans will have ‘significant impact’ on travel
Customs workers have voted to strike at major airports over Christmas, threatening further travel chaos during the busy holiday period.
The PCS union said around 1,000 border force officials at passport control would walk over a pay and jobs dispute from 23 to 26 December and again between 28 and 31 December at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff.
Union boss Mark Serwokta admitted the airport strikes would have a “significant impact” on Britons’ travel plans.
Meanwhile, emergency workers could face additional restrictions on their right to strike, after Rishi Sunak declared his intention to impose “tough new laws” to tackle industrial action.
Aides did not rule out the possibility that this could include a ban on walkouts by ambulance staff and other emergency workers, or the extension of proposed minimum service level legislation to cover the whole public sector.
Mr Sunak’s comment came a day after the GMB, Unison and Unite unions announced co-ordinated strikes by NHS staff including ambulance workers on 21 and 28 December.
Prepare for travel chaos, says Home Office
Passengers hoping to take flights over Christmas should “be prepared for disruption,” the Home Office said as airport workers announced several days of strikes over the holiday period.
Union bosses admitted the strikes would interfere with some journeys, while a concurrent railway strike threatens to add to travel woes.
The government said it was prepared to replace striking airport staff with soldiers but warned disruption would not be avoided.
A Home Office spokesman said: “We are disappointed at the union’s decision to strike on the proposed dates which will cause an inconvenience to the public and businesses.
“We are working closely with all UK ports and airports and have robust plans in place to minimise any delays if strike action goes ahead. However, passengers should be prepared for disruption.
“Those intending to travel over strike days should plan ahead and contact relevant travel operators before travelling to check how the proposed strike action will affect their journey.”
Around 1,000 border force staff from the Public and Commercial Services Union are expected to walk out from 23-26 and 28-31 December in a row over jobs and pay, after voting to reject a 2 per cent pay rise.
Airport strike will be disruptive, union boss admits
Strikes by airport staff will have a “significant impact” on Christmas travel, the workers’ union boss has admitted.
The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) said around 1,000 passport control officials will walk out from 23-26 and 28-31 of December.
PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said the strike will have a “significant impact” on travel plans over the holiday period.
Despite this, he warned the government not to bring in the military to cover for striking workers, saying there was not enough time to train them properly.
Transport minister Baroness Vere said Army personnel had already been trained and would be used to ensure airports stay open.
The latest PCS strike, which calls for a 10 per cent pay rise and job and pension settlements, will come as railway workers walk out in a similar dispute.
Airport staff to strike for eight days over Christmas
Customs officials at major airports have voted to strike for eight days over Christmas and New Year.
Border Force staff will walk out from 23-26 and 28-31 December.
Keep up with this breaking news story here:
London bus drivers’ strike called off after improved pay offer
Industrial action involving more than 2,000 bus drivers in London has been called off after the workers accepted an improved pay offer.
Unite said its members, employed by Metroline, have accepted an 11% pay increase, which the union said was a “significant improvement” on the 4% drivers were originally offered.
As a result of the workers accepting the improved offer, the planned strike action for later this month has been called off.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a significant victory for our members at Metroline who by standing together and being prepared to take industrial action, have secured a greatly improved pay offer.
“This pay deal exemplifies how Unite’s commitment to always prioritise the jobs, pay and conditions of its members is delivering noteworthy financial dividends.”
Unite regional officer Laura Johnson said: “From the outset, Unite members were aware that Metroline could afford a better pay rise than it was offering and once our members announced strike action, fresh negotiations were held and an improved offer was made.”
Emergency workers could face curbs on strike action, as Rishi Sunak promises ‘tough new laws’
Emergency workers could face additional restrictions on their right to strike, after Rishi Sunak declared his intention to impose “tough new laws” to tackle industrial action.
Aides did not rule out the possibility that this could include a ban on walkouts by ambulance staff and other emergency workers, or the extension of proposed minimum service level legislation to cover the whole public sector.
Mr Sunak’s comment came a day after the GMB, Unison and Unite unions announced co-ordinated strikes by NHS staff including ambulance workers on 21 and 28 December.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports:
Emergency workers could face curbs on strikes, as Sunak promises ‘tough new laws’
Any new laws will not come in time to stop upcoming walkouts, minister admits
