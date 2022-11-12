Tory MP rebuked over ‘crass racial slur’ in Commons
Second row in as many weeks
The speaker of the House of Commons rebuked a Conservative MP after he used the word J*** in parliament to refer to the Japanese.
Sir Lindsay Hoyle said the term, which was described by one Labour MP as an “outdated and crass racial slur”, “should not be used”.
The row erupted just days after a Tory minister was criticised for using the phrase “little man” in relation to China.
