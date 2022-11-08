Gavin Williamson news - live: Rishi Sunak still has confidence in minister after ‘serious’ allegations
Downing Street considering ‘proper processes’ following claims about cabinet minister
Related video: Grant Shapps says Williamson's text messages to chief whip were 'unacceptable'
Rishi Sunak regards bullying allegations against cabinet minister Sir Gavin Williamson as “serious” and is considering whether any action should be taken on them, Downing Street has said.
The prime minister’s official spokesperson said that no formal complaint has been received in relation to the claims that Sir Gavin as defence secretary told a civil servant to “slit your throat” and “jump out of the window”.
Asked about the claims about Sir Gavin’s actions, Mr Sunak’s spokesperson told reporters: “There have been further allegations reported this morning. These are serious allegations.
“It’s true that no formal complaint has been made, but we will want to consider proper processes before commenting further.” The spokesperson said that Sir Gavin retains the “full confidence” of the prime minister.
Sir Gavin already faces an independent investigation after Conservative MP Wendy Morton referred her allegation of abusive messages he sent to her to a parliamentary watchdog.
Breaking: Sunak says 'slit your throat' allegations against Gavin Williamson are 'serious
Our politics editor Andy Woodcock reports:
Rishi Sunak says 'slit your throat' allegations against Williamson are 'serious'
Yvette Cooper quashes ID card idea after Labour frontbencher says ‘on the table’
Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper has slapped down her close colleague Stephen Kinnock after he said the party would consider bringing in ID cards to help control immigration.
Mr Kinnock, shadow minister for immigration, said identity cards should “certainly be on the table” as one solution to control small boat crossings and migrants working illegally in the UK.
Our politics correspondent Adam Forrest reports:
Yvette Cooper quashes idea of Labour ID card plan
Shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock says ID cards ‘so helpful’ in controlling borders
MEPs want Elon Musk to come to European Parliament for Twitter grilling
Elon Musk could be asked to appear before the European Parliament to answer questions about his takeover of Twitter.
MEPs from the liberal Renew group have written to the EU legislature’s president asking her to invite the billionaire to attend a scrutiny session.
Dita Charanzová, the group’s top MEP on the European Parliament’s internal market committee, said Twitter could not be left to become a “dystopian hellscape” and that EU laws had to be followed.
Our policy correspondent Jon Stone reports:
MEPs want Elon Musk to come to European Parliament for Twitter grilling
European legislators say website must not become ‘dystopian hellscape’ and follow law
Breaking: MPs demand answers from cabinet secretary on Suella Braverman’s ‘security breaches’
MPs have demanded the cabinet secretary answer detailed questions behind “alleged breaches of security” by Suella Braverman, piling fresh pressure on Rishi Sunak over the controversy.
A powerful Commons committee has written to Simon Case – and to the prime minister himself – after Mr Sunak failed to deny the top civil servant’s advice was ignored before the home secretary was reappointed.
Our deputy politics editor Rob Merrick reports:
MPs demand answers from cabinet secretary on Suella Braverman’s ‘security breaches’
MPs have demanded the Cabinet Secretary answer detailed questions behind “alleged breaches of security” by Suella Braverman, piling fresh pressure on Rishi Sunak over the controversy.
Sunak mulls raising pensions and benefits in line with inflation
Pensioners will be kept to the "forefront" as difficult spending decisions are taken, the work and pensions secretary has said.
The comments by Mel Stride come as Rishi Sunak considers raising state pensions and benefits in line with inflation in a move that would likely usher in deeper public spending cuts elsewhere and higher tax rises.
The prime minister and chancellor Jeremy Hunt are considering imposing up to £60 billion in tax rises and spending cuts in the autumn budget on 17 November.
Treasury sources insisted no decisions have been taken, but did not deny a report in the Times stating they would avoid real-terms cuts on pensions and benefits.
Speaking on Times Radio Mr Stride assured pensioners that the government would seek to protect them through the months ahead.
He said: "Pensioners are absolutely at the forefront of the group that we want to really protect as much as we can through these difficult times."
But he re-iterated that there are "tough choices" coming for the chancellor.
Williamson and Braverman appointments show ‘lack of ethics’ in government - Labour
There is a "lack of proper standards" and "a lack of ethics" in prime minister Rishi Sunak’s government highlighted by the appointments of Sir Gavin Williamson and Suella Braverman, shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper has said.
Sir Gavin allegedly told a senior civil servant to "slit your throat" in what they claimed was a bullying campaign while he was defence secretary.
Ms Cooper told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: "He doesn’t deny using the language. The language is horrible and you can’t imagine people being treated like that at work.
"Gavin Williamson was reappointed to the Cabinet even when Rishi Sunak knew there was a new complaint in against him. He has admitted that the language, even in the previous complaint was unacceptable.
"Bear in mind he has also appointed him to the Cabinet Office which supports the National Security Council, even though Gavin Williamson was previously sacked by Theresa May for leaking from the National Security Council.
"We have also go this other case where Rishi Sunak reappointed Suella Braverman just six days after she was effectively sacked for breaching the ministerial code and security lapses, and where further information and allegations has also come to light since then of security lapses and the leak investigation as well.
"You have got this lack of proper standards, a lack of ethics. We have still not got an ethics advisor appointed and (the Tories are) also not taking security issues seriously."
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies