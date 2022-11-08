✕ Close Related video: Grant Shapps says Williamson’s text messages to chief whip were ‘unacceptable’

Rishi Sunak regards bullying allegations against cabinet minister Sir Gavin Williamson as “serious” and is considering whether any action should be taken on them, Downing Street has said.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson said that no formal complaint has been received in relation to the claims that Sir Gavin as defence secretary told a civil servant to “slit your throat” and “jump out of the window”.

Asked about the claims about Sir Gavin’s actions, Mr Sunak’s spokesperson told reporters: “There have been further allegations reported this morning. These are serious allegations.

“It’s true that no formal complaint has been made, but we will want to consider proper processes before commenting further.” The spokesperson said that Sir Gavin retains the “full confidence” of the prime minister.

Sir Gavin already faces an independent investigation after Conservative MP Wendy Morton referred her allegation of abusive messages he sent to her to a parliamentary watchdog.