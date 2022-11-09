Neil Coyle tells Tory MPs to ‘eat kangaroo testicles for all I care’

An opposition MP told Conservatives to "eat kangaroo testicles for all I care" during Prime Minister's Questions on 9 November.

Neil Coyle, an independent MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark, made the comment as he asked if Rishi Sunak would promise that those who received a penalty for breaking Covid rules would not receive a peerage in the House of Lords.

It comes as Matt Hancock is set to appear on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

Mr Hancock was stripped of the Tory whip following the announcement that he would be entering the jungle.

