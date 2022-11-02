Matt Hancock may have broken ministerial rules by failing to ask the authorities for permission to head to the jungle to appear on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

The former health secretary did not ask Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) watchdog whether it was appropriate to join the reality show.

The chair of the committee, Tory peer Eric Pickles, is set to write to Mr Hancock to seek an explanation, The Independent understands.