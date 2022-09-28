New Met Police commissioner vows to be ‘ruthless’ in rooting out racist and misogynistic officers
Britain’s most senior police officer admits force has been ‘too weak’ tackling systemic issues
The new Metropolitan Police commissioner has vowed to be “ruthless” in rooting out racists and misogynists from the force’s ranks.
Sir Mark Rowley refused to say whether he thought Britain’s largest force was institutionally racist, but admitted it has a “real problem with race”.
Speaking to journalists at New Scotland Yard on Tuesday, he said he was “not interested in using labels that have been kicked around by different people to mean different things”.
