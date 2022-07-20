Government ‘not functioning’ and can’t provide basic services, admits Michael Gove
Boris Johnson’s administration ‘failing to deliver’ on essentials, says sacked minister
Senior Tory Michael Gove has admitted the government is “simply not functioning” when it comes to providing the public with basic services.
The former cabinet minister – fired by Boris Johnson amid the chaos of the prime minister’s resignation – pointed to problems issuing passports and driving licences, as well as wider failures on spending.
“I believe that there are certain essential functions that the state needs to do better, and we fail to deliver on them,” he told the Policy Exchange think tank on Tuesday.
