Tory leadership – live: Truss, Mordaunt and Badenoch fight for second place at today’s vote
Ex-chancellor remains on top but fails to reach 120 votes needed to guarantee spot in final two
Tory MPs will vote again on Tuesday in the Conservative leadership bid, as the race for second place intensifies after Tom Tugendhat was knocked out.
Rishi Sunak remained the front runner with 115 votes, while Mr Tugendhat received just 31 votes from Conservative MPs in the third ballot.
Penny Mordaunt, who last week created a significant lead over Liz Truss, saw a dip in the vote share as she received 82 votes to foreign secretary’s 71, while Kemi Badenoch was at the bottom of the race with 58 votes.
Mr Tugendhat had not yet said publicly which camp he might throw his support behind, but Ms Mordaunt made an early effort to court his backing - tweeting that she had “admired” him for years.
Meanwhile, Sky News was forced to cancel the third and final televised debate, after frontrunners Mr Sunak and Ms Truss pulled out of the Tuesday evening event amid reports of fears that the previous two debates have inflicted “incredible” damage on the Conservative Party.
Boris Johnson claimed he had “delivered on every single promise” as he defended his record at No 10 and persuaded Conservatives to back the government in Monday’s confidence vote.
The outgoing PM attempted to polish his legacy by telling the Commons he had led “one of the most dynamic governments of modern times”, which had overcome “adversity on a scale we haven’t seen for centuries”.
Cheered on by Tory MPs, Mr Johnson said his party would soon “coalesce in loyalty” around a new leader – but also hinted that he would soon speak out against the Tory rebels who had kicked him out of office.
“We got Brexit done, and the rejoiners and revengers were left plotting and planning and biding their time,” he said, before adding: “And I will have more to say about the events of the last few weeks and months in due course.”
The PM pointed to his 2019 general election victory over Labour, saying the Tories had “sent the great blue ferret so far up their left trouser leg they couldn’t move”, adding: “We won seats they never dreamed of losing.”
Keir Starmer accuses ‘vengeful squatter’ at No 10 of being ‘delusional’ ahead of historic confidence vote
Boris Johnson has left Conservatives in ‘deep s***’, former donor warns
Tory MPs voting for a new leader do not understand what “deep s***” Boris Johnson has left the party in, a former major Conservative donor has warned (Andrew Woodcock writes).
Hedge fund billionaire John Armitage blasted all of the contenders to succeed Mr Johnson as “slick and superficial” apart from Kemi Badenoch, who he said was “really top class”.
But he said he would wait to see how any new leader performed as prime minister before deciding whether to resume donations, which have totalled around £3m in recent years, including £500,000 under Mr Johnson.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s World at One, he warned that voters would not accept a new leader continuing with Mr Johnson’s “boosterism” in which attractive policies were launched but “nothing happens”.
And he denounced the focus of the Tory leadership hopefuls – with the exception of Rishi Sunak – on offering tax cuts.
Hedge fund billionaire blasts ‘slick and superficial’ leadership contenders but praises ‘top-class’ Badenoch
Tom Tugendhat yet to back a former leadership rival after crashing out of race
Tom Tugendhat, who was on eliminated from the race to replace Boris Johnson on Monday, has not yet said which candidate he will now back.
Pitching himself as the candidate to offer a clean start for the Conservative Party, the backbench MP was widely seen to have performed strongly in the campaign and TV debates before being knocked out of the contest in the third ballot of Tory MPs.
He received 31 votes - the lowest of the remaining candidates - on Monday.
Relying on his record in the Army and his career as a backbencher chairing the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, Mr Tugendhat offered himself as a candidate untarnished by the scandals that dogged Mr Johnson and his Government.
Mr Tugendhat, who served in the Army Intelligence Corps in Iraq and Afghanistan, also repeatedly mocked his own frequent mentions of his time in the military.
Tory MPs back Boris Johnson’s government in confidence vote
Conservative MPs have resoundingly backed Boris Johnson’s government in a confidence vote, despite an overwhelming party rebellion which saw him resign as prime minister earlier this month (Adam Forrest writes).
Some 349 MPs voted to shore up Mr Johnson’s administration for the interim period before a new Tory leader is chosen, with 238 largely opposition MPs voting in favour of bringing down the government.
Monday evening’s historic vote came amid renewed Labour, Liberal Democrat and SNP for the prime minister to step down immediately and hand over to a caretaker.
If the government had been defeated it would have almost certainly triggered a general election. But a Tory rebellion appeared unlikely, given the party remains leaderless and in no fit state to go to the polls.
The wave of Tory anger at Mr Johnson from earlier in July has largely subsided, as the party’s MPs squabble over Mr Johnson’s successor.
PM cheered by Tories as he sets out legacy – but Starmer insists he is being ‘forced out in disgrace’
Raab says Labour has ‘no cajones'
Dominic Raab criticised Labour for having no “cajones”, citing Sir Keir Starmer’s words that the motion would not lead straight to a general election.
The deputy prime minister quoted the Labour leader, who told the Commons earlier in the debate: “I know there has been fear-mongering that this motion might lead straight to a general election. Sadly, that is complete nonsense.”
Mr Raab said: “It must be the first time in history that the leader of an opposition has pushed for a vote of no confidence, but hasn’t come out and called for a general election.
“That’s the Labour Party under the right honourable gentleman. All critique, no cajones.”
From the Commons a few minutes back:
No confidence vote result
MPs have supported a confidence motion in Boris Johnson’s government by 349 votes to 238, majority 111.
Labour MP sends Rishi running
Labour MP Tulip Siddiq shared an amusing – unverified – anecdote from the House of Commons shortly after Rishi Sunak won the third round of the Conservative leadership contest.
“Just bumped into Rishi in Parliament and asked if he wanted a selfie and an endorsement from me. He ran away SO quickly,” she tweeted.
Ms Siddiq is shadow chief economic secretary to the Treasury.
Mordaunt shares hometown pride campaign video after coming second in third round
Penny Mordaunt has released a new video playing on her Portsmouth heritage.
The erstwhile bookies’ favourite to be the next prime minister said she had lived in the naval city her whole life
“It’s a military city with a proud history. It’s patriotic, it’s passionate about football, it likes a pie and a pint and quite frankly, so do I,” she said.
It’s a slick video that was likely prepared in advance but its release minutes after Tom Tugendhat’s exit from the race suggest Ms Mordaunt aims to bolster her standing as the best candidate for Britain’s military, a strong pull factor for the Tory members who will decide between the final two candidates.
Remember that Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, was the favourite among Tory members before he declined to stand.
No remaining candidates a problem for Labour, says Emily Thornberry
Labour’s Emily Thornberry said she was not anxious after tonight’s ballot.
Asked who she thought the best candidate remaining in the race for rhe Tory leadership was, the shadow attorney general said: “I honestly don’t think any of them are a problem for us!”
Presenter Iain Dale suggested frontrunner Rishi Sunak was something of a threat. Ms Thornberry replied: “If you look at his record it’s not great,” saying he did not know what to do about the cost of living crisis, spread Covid through the Eat Out to Help Out scheme and had handed out billions in public money for dodgy contracts for PPE during the pandemic.
