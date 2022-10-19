Michael Gove: ‘No longer question of if Liz Truss goes, but when’
Britain is in economic ‘hell’ before ‘purgatory’, former levelling-up secretary says
Michael Gove has suggested that it is inevitable that Liz Truss will be ousted from Downing Street after the mini-Budget U-turns.
The former levelling-up secretary made the comments, reported by The Times, at a private event on Tuesday evening.
When asked whether it was “no longer a question of whether Liz Truss goes, but when she goes”, Mr Gove agreed that was “absolutely right”.
