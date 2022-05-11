Michael Gove appears to drop Tory promise to build 300,000 homes a year

Cabinet minister Michael Gove appeared to drop the Conservative party’s promise to build 300,000 new homes a year – saying he was no longer “bound” by a particular target.

The levelling up secretary said “arbitrary” targets for the number of homes were less important than the quality of new housing and winning community support.

The Tory party’s 2019 manifesto pledge included a commitment to build 300,000 new homes a year by the middle of the decade to help meet the drastic shortage.