Mick Lynch says rail workers ‘lauded as heroes’ in pandemic but now treated as ‘out of fashion’ (cloned)

RMT staff are expected to walk out again on Saturday

Eleanor Sly
Friday 24 June 2022 18:42
Comments
Mick Lynch says rail workers are treated as ‘out of fashion’ after Covid pandemic

Union boss Mick Lynch has said the government lauded rail workers as “heroes” during the Covid-19 pandemic, only to treat them as “out of fashion” now restrictions have lifted.

Speaking on BBC One’s Question Time, the head of the RMT union said: “We were lauded as heroes by Grant Shapps, they worked all the way through the pandemic, they were not furloughed, and they kept our railway and transport systems going.

“But what they’re being told now as a result of that, is that you’re out of fashion, you’re out of date, somehow the terms and conditions that we’ve negotiated over many years and we think are a fair deal…”

