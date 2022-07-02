Home Office claims migrant boat pilots ‘face life behind bars’ are false, CPS guidance suggests

Exclusive: Official guidance for prosecutors says that sentences of two to three years are ‘appropriate’

Lizzie Dearden
Home Affairs Editor
Saturday 02 July 2022 17:28
Comments
<p>More than 3,000 migrants crossed the Channel to the UK in June – the highest monthly total this year</p>

More than 3,000 migrants crossed the Channel to the UK in June – the highest monthly total this year

(PA Wire)

The Home Office has claimed that migrants who steer dinghies across the English Channel “could face life behind bars”, but the real jail terms are likely to be two or three years, The Independent can reveal.

New laws that came into force this week raised the maximum penalty for facilitating illegal immigration from 14 years to life imprisonment.

The same act made it easier to prosecute asylum seekers for piloting boats by removing a requirement that the offence had to be done for gain and making entering British waters without permission a crime.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in