The Home Office’s intensifying efforts to criminalise migrant boat crossings across the English Channel has hit a stumbling block after judges found men it labelled “people smugglers” had not committed a crime.

Judges quashed the convictions of three asylum seekers who had been wrongly jailed for “assisting unlawful immigration” by steering dinghies, and the ruling is expected to cause other verdicts to be overturned.

Priti Patel and other ministers have repeatedly declared Channel crossings illegal, but the Court of Appeal judgment read: “As the law presently stands an asylum seeker who merely attempts to arrive at the frontiers of the United Kingdom in order to make a claim is not entering or attempting to enter the country unlawfully.