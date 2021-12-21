Court judgment deals blow to Priti Patel’s attempts to label asylum seekers ‘people smugglers’

Judges say asylum seekers who were jailed for steering dinghies had not committed a crime – but the government wants to make prosecutions easier, Lizzie Dearden writes

Tuesday 21 December 2021 17:42
Comments
<p>Priti Patel has vowed to crush people smuggling gangs, but the efforts have resulted in asylum seekers jailed for steering dinghies </p>

Priti Patel has vowed to crush people smuggling gangs, but the efforts have resulted in asylum seekers jailed for steering dinghies

(PA)

The Home Office’s intensifying efforts to criminalise migrant boat crossings across the English Channel has hit a stumbling block after judges found men it labelled “people smugglers” had not committed a crime.

Judges quashed the convictions of three asylum seekers who had been wrongly jailed for “assisting unlawful immigration” by steering dinghies, and the ruling is expected to cause other verdicts to be overturned.

Priti Patel and other ministers have repeatedly declared Channel crossings illegal, but the Court of Appeal judgment read: “As the law presently stands an asylum seeker who merely attempts to arrive at the frontiers of the United Kingdom in order to make a claim is not entering or attempting to enter the country unlawfully.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in