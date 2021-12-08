Hundreds of thousands of miscarriages go unrecorded each year

Counting losses ‘will improve care and ultimately save babies’ lives’, pregnancy charity chief tells Maya Oppenheim

Wednesday 08 December 2021 14:09
Comments
<p>Tommy’s, a leading pregnancy charity, says lack of available data on miscarriages results in the problem being overlooked by health services</p>

Tommy’s, a leading pregnancy charity, says lack of available data on miscarriages results in the problem being overlooked by health services

(PA Wire)

Hundreds of thousands of miscarriages go unrecorded in the UK every year due to healthcare providers not recording them, campaigners have warned.

Tommy’s, a leading pregnancy charity, said the lack of available data on miscarriages results in the problem being overlooked by health services.

Bophanie Lun and Ben Lankester, a couple who have made a film about miscarriage after Ms Lun experienced one, said: “Miscarriage still feels like a taboo that people won’t talk about.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in