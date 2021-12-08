Hundreds of thousands of miscarriages go unrecorded each year

Hundreds of thousands of miscarriages go unrecorded in the UK every year due to healthcare providers not recording them, campaigners have warned.

Tommy’s, a leading pregnancy charity, said the lack of available data on miscarriages results in the problem being overlooked by health services.

Bophanie Lun and Ben Lankester, a couple who have made a film about miscarriage after Ms Lun experienced one, said: “Miscarriage still feels like a taboo that people won’t talk about.