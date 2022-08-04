Jump to content
Warning 5.7 million homes ‘struggling to pay mobile, phone and broadband bills’

Consumer group Which? said households are cutting spending on other essentials, such as food and clothing, to afford phone bills

Aisha Rimi
Thursday 04 August 2022 16:48
Comments
<p>Which? says the government should reduce VAT on telecoms bills from 20 per cent to five per cent in line with other essentials such as gas and electricity</p>

Which? says the government should reduce VAT on telecoms bills from 20 per cent to five per cent in line with other essentials such as gas and electricity

(PA)

An estimated 5.7 million UK households are struggling to pay their mobile phone, landline and broadband bills due to the cost of living crisis, a consumer group warned.

A new report from Which? says people are having to reduce spending on other essentials, and are being forced cancel or change their service or face missing payments in April.

On the back of the data, the consumer group is calling on the government to cut VAT on household telecoms bills.

